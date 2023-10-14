Obituary of Michael Thomas Balson, 61

– Michael Thomas Balson, 61, born in Santa Cruz, Calif., passed on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at home with family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He has done many things in his lifetime like security for many concerts and events where he met an endless list of celebrities, performing as Conan at Universal Studios, being the strength training coach at Paso Robles High School, and caring for the elderly in their homes. He continued to mentor many young adults up to the time of his death. Michael was also an avid bodybuilder since high school and was well-known in gyms throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Michael is survived by his mother, son, two brothers, sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father

Like his father, Michael touched the lives of many and will be remembered for the things he has done and those he helped for years to come.

A memorial for Michael will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at North County Christian Fellowship Church in Paso Robles. All who knew Michael are invited to attend and if you have a favorite story or memory of him please feel free to share it with everyone.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media