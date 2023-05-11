Obituary of Michele Elaine Baker, 80

Michele Elaine Baker

Nov. 18, 1942 – May 2, 2023

Paso Robles

– On May 2nd, we lost a beautiful lady. My best friend for almost 60 years. A beloved wife to Jack and stepmother to his children. They went through a lot together as we did. We were no angels and wondered how we lived so long. She leaves her brothers, Martin and Michael, and her husband of 31 years, Jack, in passing. Michele was beautiful on the inside and out. May she be out of pain and in the arms of Jesus now and forever.

-Written by Barbara

