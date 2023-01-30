Obituary of Michelle Blasingame, 46

Aug.17, 1976 – Nov. 18, 2022

Santa Margarita, California

– Michelle Lynn Blasingame, 46, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was a graduate of Atascadero High School and lived on the Central Coast for most of her life. An early modeling career took her all over the world and she came back to California to attend and graduate from San Diego State University in 2001.

Michelle returned to the Central Coast in 2002 and began her professional career with Richardson Properties. Her love of the area was rekindled and raising her family and strengthening her bonds in SLO County became a priority.

Michelle knew and touched many lives in the community through her career, SLOCA, leadership with Girl Scouts as well as volunteer roles with Friends of the Santa Margarita Library, the SLO Downtown Association, and much more. She loved to travel, camp, spend time at the beach, and was most passionate about spending time with loved ones.

Michelle is survived by her husband and best friend, Jordan Blasingame, and daughters Madeline and Charlotte, as well as her mother Kate Kremke, brother and sister-in-law Ryan and Carley Kremke, sister and brother-in-law Megan and Trevor Mitchell, grandmother Shirley Kremke, and her beloved niece and nephews, aunts and uncles, in-laws, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Scott Kremke. Michelle also leaves behind many long-time friends and colleagues.

Donations may be made in Michelle’s honor to:

www.classy.org/campaign/in-loving-memory-of-michelle-blasingame/c452594 or Friends of the Santa Margarita Library, P.O. Box 26, Santa Margarita, CA 93453

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2022.

From Legacy.com.

