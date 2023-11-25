Obituary of Nancy Ann Boydstun, 72

– Nancy Ann Boydstun, 72, went to Heaven on Nov. 18, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was born on May 11, 1951, in Atascadero, to her parents Larry and Rose Boydstun.

Nancy was a graduate of Atascadero High School, class of 1969, and went on to receive her degree from Stanislaus State. She dedicated the majority of her career to working for SLO County, within Social Services. Nancy had a kind and generous spirit, often volunteering her time and money to make Christmas stockings for children less fortunate and assisting at the Food Bank. She found joy in singing with the church choir and regularly participated in the annual Messiah concerts. In her leisure time, Nancy indulged in her love of reading, gardening, swimming, and traveling with lifelong friends.

Preceding Nancy in death were her parents and her oldest brother, Dale. She is survived by her sister, Linda Class of Nevada, and her brother, Bruce Boydstun, and wife Marsha of Idaho, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Atascadero United Methodist Church located at 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

Contributions in memory of Nancy can be made to the American Cancer Society, an organization she deeply cared about.

The funeral arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Roses, located at 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

Please join the family and friends of Nancy in honoring and celebrating her life.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Boydstun family.

