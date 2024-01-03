Obituary of Natalie Anne Curtis, 17

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Natalie Anne Curtis, of San Miguel California, passed away on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, of severe medical issues, she was 17 years old. Natalie was born on, February 3, 2006, at Twin Cities Hospital, in Templeton. with multiple physical and medical issues, which she endured all of her life.

Natalie was a senior at Paso Robles High School and in a special needs class there. Natalie was to graduate in June of 2024.

Services for Natalie will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home’s indoor chapel, located at 1703 Spring Street in Paso Robles. The chapel doors will open at, 8:30 a.m. for guests. Natalie’s service will begin promptly at 9 a.m., the family asks guests to please be seated by then. The service will end at 10:15 a.m., after which, Natalie’s pallbearers will escort her to her hearse. A procession to Paso Robles District Cemetery will occur immediately following the chapel services.

Guests who wish to join the procession, to Paso Robles District Cemetery, are asked to line up behind the family’s vehicles, behind Natalie’s hearse as quickly as possible. Natalie needs to arrive at the cemetery before 11 a.m.

Natalie is survived by Lauren Curtis, her mother, Steve Curtis, her grandfather, Scarlet, her step-sister, Alex Wagoner, her sister, Frank Gardner, her father, and George Schneider, her stepfather.

Dress code: Casual

To send flowers for Natalie’s services, please send them to Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles CA. 93446. In care of Natalie Anne Curtis service, January 6, 2024.

Donations

The family asks, if donations wish to be made in memory of Natalie Anne Curtis, please select from either of the two organizations listed. Thank you!

1. The Braille Institute of America

Donations can be made directly

Address: 741 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA. 90029-3514

Phone: 1 (800) 272-4553

2. Magic Foundation

Donations can be made directly

Address: 4200 Cantera Drive #106

Warrenville, IL 60555

Phone: 1 (630) 836-8200

