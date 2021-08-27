Obituary of Nicholas Ryan Hopper, 29

Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at Templeton Park

–Nicholas Ryan Hopper died at age 29 on Aug. 10, 2021 in Atascadero, CA from an unintentional drug overdose. While the last days of Nic’s life were overshadowed by his addiction, his loved ones choose to remember him as the bright and loving young man he was before he lost his way. While we are not alone in the loss of a loved one to addiction, we are devastated his life was stolen from us.

Nic, the only child of James Hopper and Elizabeth Hartsell Hopper, was born Dec. 2, 1991. A life-long resident of Paso Robles, Nic graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2010. He lived briefly as an adult in Chico, Calif. and recently in Atascadero, Calif. As a teenager, Nic was the lead singer in the local band, Maliah, and was passionate about music and enjoyed attending concerts. Nic loved spending time with his Dad, Mom, Uncle Ho, Pop and Granny working on the family ranch in South Monterey County. Accompanying Uncle Ho on his sailboat in Morro Bay was an adventure Nic always relished. Throughout his life, Nic brought joy to those who knew him and will be deeply missed by many.

Nic is preceded in death by his mother Lyz Hopper (2017), his paternal grandmother Lynda Yearwood (2017) and his aunt Kimberly Henson Macagni (1998). He is survived by his father James (Nicole) Hopper, his paternal grandparents Stan and Claudia Hopper, his maternal grandparents Randy and Dea Hartsell. Additionally, he is survived by his uncles Harold (Elena) Hartsell, Terry (Annette) Willard, Shane (Cindy) Foley, Brian (Julie) Hopper and his aunt Dana Hopper. Nic leaves behind many cousins and extended family who will miss him dearly.

Nic was beloved by multiple local families, most significantly the Smeltzer, Heckman, and Wahl Families, the Davis Family, the Hansford Family, the Rehner Family, the Ritter Family and Weis Family. Nic had numerous friends, far and wide, who did not have the opportunity to say good-bye. All will cherish their memories of Nic.

Nic’s Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at Templeton Park in Templeton, CA from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or other giving, thoughtfully consider a donation in Nic’s name to one of these two foundations based in North San Luis Obispo County:

Emilio Velci Aloha Project: https://www.emiliovelcialohaproject.com/ Tax ID 26482826

Bryan’s House Recovery Home: https://www.bryanshouserecoveryhomeinc.com/ Tax ID 82-5233428

-Submitted by James Hopper

