Obituary of Nicomedis Rivera-Martinez, 71

– Nicomedis Rivera-Martinez, age 71, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4.

A rosary for Nicomedis will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 820 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, California 93446. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., 820 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, California. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kuehlnicolayfuneralhome.com for the Rivera-Martinez family.

