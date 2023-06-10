Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 10, 2023
Obituary of Norene M. Hallett, 93 

Posted: 5:39 am, June 10, 2023 by News Staff
Norene M. Hallett.

April 4, 1930 – June 1, 2023 

– Mrs. Norene M. Hallett, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

A visitation for Norene will be held Tuesday, June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. Following the visitation will be a graveside service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Atascadero, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Hallett family.

 

Comments

