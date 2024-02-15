Obituary of Orga Whitener Smith, 99

– Orga Whitener Smith, age 99, passed away on Feb. 5, 2024, in San Luis Obispo. Orga was born in Maricabo, Venezuela on Sept. 2, 1924, to Raymond and Ramona Whitener. She moved to the United States in 1930, coming first to Ohio, then Florida, and graduating high school in Maricopa, Calif. Orga attended UCLA and taught grade school in Taft and Bakersfield, Calif. Upon retiring, Orga and her husband Gale moved to the central coast of California.

Orga is survived by her husband Gale, her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Cheryl Smith, her grand-daughter and husband, Kelly and Jesse Wheeler, and great grandchildren, Selah and Asher Wheeler. A private ceremony is planned, and her ashes will be scattered at sea off the coast near Cambria Pines, Calif.

