Obituary of Pastor Morfin Guillen, 66

Visitation, rosary service, mass scheduled this week

– Pastor Morfin Guillen, 66 of Bradley passed away on June 27 at his home with his family by his side. He was born April 15, 1956 in Michoacan, Mexico.

A visitation will start at 5 p.m. with a rosary service on Thursday, July 7, at the Mission San Miguel, 775 Mission St., San Miguel.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Burial will follow in the San Ardo Cemetery.

For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, (831) 385-5400.

From Eddington Funeral Services.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related