Obituary of Patricia Ann Prophet, 86

Nov. 6, 1936 – Jan. 5, 2023

– Patricia Ann Prophet was born on Nov. 6, 1936, in New London Connecticut to James and Catherine Traphagen. Patricia was the eldest of three siblings and survived by her two younger brothers James Traphagen of Groton, Conn. and Gary Traphagen of Groton, Conn., and beloved niece to Patricia Traphagen who is her namesake who lives in Norwich Conn.

Patricia was married and is survived by her childhood sweetheart Robert D. Prophet from Haverhill Massachutes they married in December of 1956 and had 66 wonderful years together. They had 2 children. Patricia is survived by her daughter Lynnette and her husband Craig Morrison of Paso Robles, also her son Brian Prophet and his wife Teri of San Diego.

Patricia’s pride and joy in life was her beautiful family she is survived by seven grandchildren – Micah and Lacey Utter of Paso Robles, Isaac Utter of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Jonathan Morrison of Paso Robles, Aubrey, Mitchell and Jillian Prophet of Visalia. Also her 5 great-grandchildren – Kailer and Priscilla Utter of Paso Robles, Kamden Flenory of Visalia, Braxtn and Tate Vasquez of Visalia, She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Sacramento, many cousins in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Patricia worked in bookkeeping and accounting departments throughout her life. She retired from Paso Robles Unified School District after 18 years in 2001. She continued to help others in their life’s journeys in many different ways during her retirement. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Paso Robles. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting or getting to know her always remembered her beautiful smile and her brilliant blue eyes. And they could always feel God’s love flowing through her.

Her final wishes were to have a private Celebration of Life at a later date at her oldest Grandson’s home. Her favorite place to be, she especially loved summers by his pool with family all around her. Patricia or Pat to those closest to her loved her peaceful welcoming way she moved through this world she always put others first and you always came away from her feeling loved and appreciated.

You will be missed Mom by each and every one of us but we will always honor you by trying to make this world a little brighter each day.

Rest in God’s arms until we meet again thank you for being the best daughter, sister, wife, mom, auntie, and grammy anyone could have wished for we thank God for blessing us with you our very own Earth angel.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Prophet family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media