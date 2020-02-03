Obituary of Patricia E. Peterson, 1934-2020

Patricia Evelyn Peterson passed into Eternal Life January 7, 2020 just days after celebrating her 86th birthday. Though she will be deeply missed she will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Patricia was a beautiful, loving, caring person who was strong in her beliefs and compassionate in her relationships.

Her “smile” was like no other. It brightened your day, made you happy, comforted you and let you know how special you were to her. She had a “zest” for life, sprinkled with a bit of ornery which only made her dearer and a whole lot of fun. Her family was everything to her. She loved unconditionally and cared for each of us in her unique special way, always our biggest cheerleader.

Patricia was loved by all who knew her. She put others before herself and found the good in everyone. She listened with her heart, spoke in kindness and was generous beyond her means. An extraordinary woman!

Patricia was born January 4, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Edward Ryan and Mildred H. Mackin. She was raised by her mother and step-father Urban Becker. She was the oldest of seven siblings, Jerry, Shirley, Mary, John, Gayle and Dayna. She loved her brothers and sisters and helping her mother to raise them. The family moved from Los Angeles to Sacramento, California and then to Celina, Ohio when she lived during her teenage and early adult years.

They eventually relocated to Pismo Beach, California, which is where she met her loving husband Ray Peterson. Once they were married, they moved to Atascadero, California and resided there for 65 years. With her husband by her side she raised four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. All of whom had a special, loving relationship and bond with her that they will carry with them each and every day. Raising her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, was her proudest accomplishments and happiest moments. She felt so blessed to be a part of each generation which brought her so much joy, and she loved them all so very much as they loved her.

Patricia also loved being a part of her extended families lives that often looked to her for guidance and comfort. Patricia was dedicated to her Catholic faith and the wellbeing of her family, but she also made time to pursue her passion for jewelry and loved working locally in jewelry sales. Along with her husband, they became involved in Marriage Encounter at Mission San Miguel, serving tirelessly to ensure married couples were given an opportunity to strengthen their marriages which was so very important to them. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crochet, crafts, playing games with the family, practical jokes and scrabble nights with her mom and sister. In her early years, she loved roller skating and was quite accomplished. A favorite place was Disneyland. She loved loading up the family and off to the happiest place on earth they would go. She enjoyed endless family camping trips and spending time up the coast. Avila Beach was a favorite. She loved going to the movies. It was nothing for her to gather up the grandkids, no matter the hour, head out to the theater and would settle in with the largest popcorn she could buy.

She will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Teri (Mike) Davis, Shane Peterson, and Gary (Candi) Peterson, her grandchildren, Josh (Mitsi), Casey (Tim), Kelly (Will), Courtney, Melissa, Coalie, Garrett, and Brogan, her great grandchildren, Spencer, Raelee, Mia, Gracen, Reese, Noah, August and numerous loved ones. She was the perfect mother, she gave so much to each of us and made our lives so very special. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years Ray Peterson, daughter Pamela Avila, brothers Jerry and John Becker, sister Dayna, sister-in-law Maryann Becker, brothers-in-law Delbert Bace and Harry Fisher. She was also preceded in death by her best friend Eleanor Borba. The family would like to thank Dr. J.T. Link, CCHH and Hospice, especially Colleen. Caregivers Liz, Joni, Christine, and Ingleside Park along with Kari, St. Williams, Ellen and all those who cared for mom. Your friendship, love and support means a lot to us and will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held February 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Williams Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Williams Church on behalf of Marriage Encounter, Vacation Bible School or women and children.

– Obituary from Dignity Memorial

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related