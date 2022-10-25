Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 25, 2022
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Patricia Lillian Reading, 78
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Patricia Lillian Reading, 78 

Posted: 5:22 am, October 25, 2022 by News Staff
Obituary of Patricia Lillian Reading

Patricia Lillian Reading.

Patricia Lillian Reading 8/8/1943 – 4/3/2022

–Patricia Lillian Reading was born on Aug. 8, 1943, and died on April 3, 2022.

A memorial service will be held for Reading on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Midnight Cellars, located at 2925 Anderson Rd. in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.