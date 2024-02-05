Obituary of Patsy Davis, 95

Patsy Davis

Published by Legacy Remembers on Feb. 2, 2024.

– Patsy Colleen Davis, also known as Corky, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2024, at the age of 95 in Atascadero, California. She was born on April 26, 1928, in Los Angeles.

Colleen was a beautiful and creative person, known for her intelligence, sense of humor, and mischievous nature. She had a feisty spirit that endeared her to those who knew her.

As a homemaker, wife, and mother, Colleen used her talent as a seamstress to create beautiful clothes not only for herself but also for her entire family. She had a keen eye for design and enjoyed remodeling old homes and designing new ones. In fact, she even designed two new homes in Malibu. Colleen had a knack for decorating and could transform a house into a warm and inviting home by creating draperies, bedspreads, embellishing pillows and naturally by flashing her beautiful smile.

Colleen is survived by her younger sister, Kimberly Christian Bell, her first-born son, Truman Glenn Davis, and his wife, Shirley Davis. She is also survived by her daughter, Trudy Colleen Swift, her youngest son, Steven Craig Davis, her stepson, Allyn Amsk, and his wife, Dolly. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a good family friend, Dana Brownell.

Colleen was predeceased by her father, Joseph Bailey Collins, her mother, Corda Leno Collins, her first husband of over 50 years, Truman T. Davis, and her second husband of over 20 years, Arthur W. Amsk. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Jorene, Lynn, and Jayne, as well as her brother, Thomas.

Colleen attended public schools in Tujunga, California, and graduated from Verdugo Hills High School. She also enjoyed taking college classes at Santa Monica College, focusing on interior design and art.

In recent years, Colleen worshipped at Grace Chapel in Mt. Mesa, CA, and Legacy in Atascadero, CA. Here, there and everywhere Colleen was devoted to knowing and loving Jesus Christ as her Savior.

A graveside service will be held at the Paso Robles Cemetery on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, CA, is assisting with the final arrangements. For more information, please contact Trudy Swift at (831) 521-2122.

Colleen will be remembered for her creativity, feisty spirit, intelligence, and her love for Jesus. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May she find peace in the Lord’s embrace and may her memory be treasured forever.

