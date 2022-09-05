Obituary of Paul DeWitt

Paul DeWitt – Paso Robles – Aug. 12, 2022

– Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Paul treasured spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards with friends, and having a good cigar on the patio. Paul worked in the oil and gas industry for over forty years. Paul is survived by his wife, Trina; sons Matthew (Whitney) and Gregory; granddaughter Josephine (2); his mother Barbara DeWitt; sister Suzanne DeWitt; nephew Jerad (Jamie) Kirkland; niece Amanda Kirkland, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Donald DeWitt.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Central Coast Honor Flight, Paso Robles Children’s Museum or diabetesaction.org.

