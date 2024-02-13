Obituary of Paul Forcey, 77

– Paul G. Forcey, Jr., 77, of Paso Robles, Calif., formerly of Morrisdale, passed away on Feb. 6, 2024.

He was born on April 23, 1946 in Clearfield. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Paul had a strong personality that could, at times, come off as gruff or difficult. However, he always found his own way to show his love and was never shy to protect those he cared about. Paul’s devotion to his loved ones was unwavering, and he would go to great lengths to ensure their safety and happiness. Paul also had a boundless imagination, with a hunger for great sci-fi and fantasy authors like Asimov and Tolkien, a love of which he passed on to both of his sons.

Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; his sons, Robert and wife Jennifer of Johnstown, Daniel and wife Kim of Los Angeles, Calif.; his grandsons, Graham, Robert, Jr., and Joshua; and granddaughter, Isabella. He is also survived by his six siblings, Phil, Kathy, John, Mary, Jean and Beth, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. He cherished his entire family and leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication.

Paul served in the Intelligence Branch in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971, where he displayed his commitment and loyalty to his country. His military associations were an essential part of his life, and he took great pride in continuing his family’s history of service.

Per Paul’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. His desire for a quiet farewell reflects his humble nature and his preference for simplicity and lack of “fuss”.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations under his name to the Clearfield Historical Society, if you wish.

Paul’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, who will forever remember his strength, love, and unwavering devotion.

Blue Sky Cremation Services of Atascadero, Calif. is in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Progress from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2024.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media