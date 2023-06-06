Obituary of Paul Speidell, 76



Paul Frederick Speidell

May 18, 1947 – June 3, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– Paul died suddenly and unexpectedly of complications from a neuroendocrine cancer, Carcinoid Syndrome.

Paul’s early successes included being co-captain of his high school varsity football team. He also participated in track. During his senior year, he was awarded his high school’s athlete of the year and the sportsman of the year by the varsity club.

He completed his bachelor of arts and master of arts in psychology and then went on to earn his Ph.D. in clinical psychology. In San Luis Obispo County, Paul had 40+ years in a successful private practice with his wife, Mary, who is an LCSW.

Paul and Mary were always looking for the next adventure, including purchasing a remote property in the Mojave Desert in Arizona for a weekend getaway. Paul also became a Coast Guard Captain and he and Mary began a summer charter fishing business on an island in Southeast Alaska.

Paul loved fishing, and he and Mary won many trophies in tournaments in both Arizona and California. He also loved tennis and enjoyed playing for fun with friends or playing competitively in tournaments.

Paul was a beloved community member who could always be relied upon to respond to crises (removing rattlesnakes from neighbors’ properties) to helping others deal with everyday life challenges wherever he was.

He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Mary. He is also survived by his daughter, Laura Miller, her husband, Brett, grandson, Ian, daughter-in-law, Marlene Daley, and grandson Jack Hitchman.

Two older brothers, Walter and Richard Speidell, and their families, and sister-in-law, Kathy Endres, and her family also survive him. He leaves many nieces and nephews whom he loved, and hundreds of clients and close friends.

No services are planned. A celebration of life will be held sometime in July. If you have special memories or stories about Paul that you would like to share, please send to: maryspeidell@gmail.com.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 6, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

