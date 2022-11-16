Obituary of Pauline Ragsdale, 96

Jan. 10, 1926 – Oct. 28, 2022

Santa Barbara, California

– It is with great sadness that we lost our beautiful mom Pauline, on Oct. 28, 2022. Mom lived a very long healthy life and is now basking in the pure light and love of all creation with those that went before her. We miss her terribly but it helps knowing she had a wonderful 96+yrs. Family and friends were the most important thing to her and she kept in touch with many until the end.

Pauline worked as a checker at Scolari’s in SLO before moving to Atascadero, working at Lucky’s until she retired in 1988. Mom was blessed to meet the “love of her life” Billy D. Ragsdale in 1984. They had 25+ years together traveling and enjoying life. We are so thankful we had mom living here at our house these past four years alongside Naiyah, her only Great Grandchild (making us four generations), and with us in Santa Barbara since 2009. We know we will see you again!

Pauline is survived by her two children, Athena Roebuck (Bob) & Steve Rumrill (Rita), grandchildren, Nicole, Matt, Monique Roebuck & Kasey Clark (Hal), great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and her entire stepfamily, including Beverly Rogers (Maynard), Phillip Ragsdale (Judi) & Diana Devlin.

Donations can be made in her name to Santa Barbara VNA Health. No services are planned.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 13, 2022.

-From Legacy.com.

