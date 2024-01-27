Obituary of Pauline Rippner, 87

Sept. 26, 1936 – Dec. 6, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– Pauline Rippner, born on September 26, 1936, went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2023. She was 87 years old. Born in Walters, Oklahoma, her family moved to Ventura County, CA in 1943 when she was six. Pauline graduated from Oxnard High School in 1954 and started her lifelong career as a Psychiatric Technician and then as an LVN at Camarillo State Hospital for 38 years. She was known as a smart & competent unit supervisor and a friend to many at the hospital.

She retired in Paso Robles, CA, where she is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, J.J. Rippner. She is also survived by her son, Keith Mathias, and her daughter, Paula Mathias, along with three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and her sister, Patricia Unsicker. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Velma Unsicker, her sister JoAnn Unsicker, and her brother, Samuel Unsicker.

Pauline loved to travel with J.J. and discover hidden culinary locations worldwide, especially in Hawaii. She enjoyed J.J.’s home-style gourmet cooking and hosting weekly game nights with her friends. She loved her many generations of Scottie dogs, especially her newest & youngest “boys, Ryder & Oliver.

Pauline became isolated from her friends and family over the last few years of her life due to late-stage dementia. She was well cared for by J.J. and her daughter Paula up to the end of her courageous fight. Her friends and family will always carry our lifelong, loving memories of Pauline in our hearts.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 26, 2024.

