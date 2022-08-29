Obituary of Pete Barraza, 72

Pete Barraza

February 7, 1950 – August 19, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– We are sad to announce that Pete Barraza, 72, of Paso Robles passed on from this earthly realm in August of 2022. He was the firstborn son of Pedro and Juanita Barraza. Pete was gifted as an artist, runner, mechanic, handyman, singer, and whistler of any tune. He enjoyed listening to Elvis, reading, traveling, spending time with family, time in nature, watching old westerns, dancing, and going to the casino. He kept to himself, but he was also a great storyteller who liked to joke around.

Pete was a military veteran who served in Vietnam and Desert Storm/Shield and was a hard worker his entire life. He had a generous heart and found joy in helping people in need. Pete is survived by his son, Adrian; his daughter, Shayna; his mother, Juanita; his grandchildren, Thomas, Ethan, and Marley; and many other family members who will miss him very much. Two of his childhood heroes were Davey Crockett and Daniel Boone. In his adult years, his hero was Jesus Christ. This life did not leave Pete without scars, but through everything God was faithful to never leave him and now Pete is home with the Lord, burden-free and safe forever. If he could, Pete would tell you to get right with God before it’s too late – only the blood of Jesus Christ is mighty to save.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related