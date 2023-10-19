Obituary of Peter Prentice, 76

– Peter Prentice, age 76, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, in Atascadero. He has joined his beloved wife in heaven. Pete grew up in Southern California, where he enjoyed hanging at the beach and growing plants. He served his country in the Vietnam War as a weather forecaster in the Air Force and came home to Orange County where he met the love of his life, Toni.

Toni and Pete would marry and relocate to Atascadero in the mid-1970s. Pete attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on his GI bill, studying horticulture, and went on to become the superintendent of the Avila Beach Golf Course where he worked for two decades. Pete was absolutely adored by his two nieces and nephew, who would visit every summer and learn to garden and play basketball from their favorite uncle.

Pete is survived by his nieces, nephew, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, as well as his dear friends Ralph and Joe.

