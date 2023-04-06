Obituary of Phyllis Spargo Chiado, 96

– Phyllis Spargo Chiado passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023. She was born on Oct. 14, 1927, in San Luis Obispo, California. She graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1945, received a bachelor of arts with honors in chemistry from UC Berkeley in 1949, and a master of teaching at Stanford University in 1966.

She was a high school teacher of physics and mathematics for 34 years, 27 of which were at Santa Maria High School. With grace and dignity, she set the academic bar high for her family and students, as reflected in their various professional careers. Her generosity and commitment to student success is demonstrated by the number of scholarships she funded.

She married Eugene “Chuck” Chiado at the United Methodist Church in Paso Robles on July 30th, 1950. She loved travel and books. She climbed Machu Picchu, rode elephants in Thailand, visited the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, safari in Africa, and hiked islands in the Galapagos. She visited the Alps of Switzerland and Germany, visited friends in France, loved to ride the train on numerous trips to the Pacific Northwest visiting family and for decades hiked to the High Sierra camps in Yosemite. She was active in the Templeton Kiwanis, participating in numerous community activities and was an ardent supporter of both Templeton and Shandon schools.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Chuck Chiado, and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m., Wilson Gym, Santa Maria High School. The service is open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the following:

CalRTA, Division 86, Scholarship Committee

Phyllis Chiado Scholarship

ATTN: Scholarship Treasurer

PO Box 536

Templeton, CA 93465

