Obituary of Pierre Lahargou, 92 

Pierre Lahargou

Oct. 8, 1931 – Feb. 27, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– Pierre Lahargou, age 91, of Paso Robles passed away of natural causes at his home on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Pierre is known for his deep love for family and farming, playing Mus, and wine (both drinking it and making it). Whether he was at a large family gathering (they were always large and loud) or a Mus tournament, his robust love for life, family, and friends showed through.

Many will remember Pierre as “The Watermelon Man” who had the best dry-farmed melons at the farmers markets throughout the central coast. He found so much enjoyment in working the land, producing delicious fruit, and sharing it with others.

A devout Catholic, Pierre was a man of faith and served as an usher at the Mission San Miguel.

Pierre was born to Guillaume and Marie Lahargou in “The Basque Country” in Suhescun, France, on Oct. 8, 1931, the fourth of 10 children born to their family. He immigrated to the United States in 1951 at the age of 19 and worked for Mendiburu Sheep Company in their farming operation in the Mojave Desert for four years. He proudly became a U.S. citizen as soon as he possibly could, which was in 1957.

Pierre moved to San Miguel and worked for a sheep company as a camp tender and then branched out on his own and purchased a ranch in Paso Robles a few years later. In 1959, he married Emalyce Mallett, daughter of Ida and Seba Mallett of Atascadero. Together they had five children – four daughters and a son. They also had 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy.

Pierre is survived by his brothers Bertrand (Marie) Lahargou and Raymond Lahargou and his sister Mayie Indart (Martin); his sister-in-law Germaine Lahargou; his wife Emalyce; their daughter Marie Kelmis, her husband Joseph, and their children Hannah Hanson (Caleb), Rachel Pritchard (Corey), and Peter Kelmis; their daughter Julie Cannon, her husband Glenn, and her children Nicolee Jeter, Amber Jeter, and Even Jeter; their daughter Betty Jones, her husband Nelson, and their children Linzi Jones and Jon-Pierre Jones; their son John Lahargou, his wife Kim, and their children Eric Lahargou (Karlee) and Michael Lahargou; and their daughter Denise Renteria, her husband Tony, and their children Adriana Bright (Todd), Jordan Lahargou (Riley), and Gavin Renteria.

Pierre is also survived by his 15 great-grandchildren and two more expected this summer.

Pierre will be deeply missed by all who were honored to have known and loved him. A funeral mass and recitation of the Rosary will take place at Mission San Miguel on March 8.

