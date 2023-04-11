Obituary of Raewyn Anne Lindsay-Herman, 68

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles

– Raewyn Anne Lindsay-Herman passed away at her home in her sleep on 4 April 2023. After years of battling with neuropathy, she is now resting peacefully in the arms of God. She was 68 years old.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand on June 5, 1954, to George and Irene Lindsay, Raewyn excelled academically at Christchurch Girls High School and graduated at the top of her class. She then completed the one-year secretarial and business school program and accepted a personal secretary position.

Raewyn was an avid sailor in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, and relocated to Bristol, England where she married Mark Cathcart. After two years there, when the weather was right, the couple set sail for the USA in a very small sailboat with no modern navigation gear or radio. After passing through the Panama Canal, they sailed up the west coast of Mexico and took residence in Newport Beach, California. After a short time working in boat maintenance, she entered the southern California home mortgage and building industry and held various sales-related management positions. She was also an ambitious salesperson for NuSkin products.

Raewyn was re-married in 2005, and relocated to Paso Robles after retirement in 2012. She enjoyed all types of outdoor exercise including jogging, hiking, biking, and skiing. Raewyn especially enjoyed being at her second home in the Sierra Nevada mountains with her two doggies. Raewyn’s energetic and friendly, sociable “Kiwi” style attracted many new and rewarding friendships.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Richard Herman, and her two brothers in Christchurch, Graeme and Ross Lindsay. Memorial services will be arranged at the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Nevada mountains at a later date.

My love for you

is as much a part of

the universe

as the sun

the moon

and the stars.

The only difference is

my love will last

forever.

From Dignity Memorial.

