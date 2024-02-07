Obituary of Ralph Jerome Larsen, 79

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Ralph Jerome Larsen, born Oct. 2, 1945 in Lompoc, Calif., passed away Jan. 17, 2024 at his home in Atascadero.

Ralph attended Buellton Grammar School and graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 1963. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy July 1967. He was trained as a Fire Control Technician in Bainbridge, Maryland. He was assigned to the USS Chipola. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. Ralph was skilled in many traits and over the years, he worked as a technician, machinist and salesman. He will be remembered for his vibrant personality and sense of humor.

Fifty-five years ago, Ralph married the love of his life, Adrienne Airey of Los Angeles, on Feb. 1, 1969. After his honorable discharge, Ralph made a home with his new bride in Southern California, then moved to Page, AZ for 5 years and returned to California, making a home for his family on the Central Coast for over 40 years. They have three children, Julie (Korey) Smeltzer, Suzanne (Patrick) Heckman and Russell (Regina) Larsen. They have 12 grandchildren and soon-to-be six great-grandchildren. Ralph was blessed by frequent visits with his children and grandchildren that all live nearby. He is also survived by his sister, Sonja, of Buellton, Calif. Ralph was deeply dedicated to his family and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church on Feb. 3, at 10 a.m., followed by a military burial service at Templeton Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

