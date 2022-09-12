Obituary of Randy Rebuck, 64

Randy Rebuck

April 26, 1958 – Aug. 17, 2022

– Randy was born into this life on April 26, 1958, to Johnnie and Marion Rebuck in Glendale Calif., growing up in Burbank, Calif. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and following his honorable discharge returned home. He went to school studying automotive technology and specializing in Heavy equipment diesel.

He began his career in mechanics working industrial jobs, working for Knudsen for several years before moving into public service working for the Los Angeles City Fire department. His ambition grew as he qualified for and joined CalFire, CDF, beginning in Tulare County before eventually transferring to San Luis Obispo County. His passion for public service and commitment to supporting the “bravest men and women in the world,” in firefighting was the pride of his career. He served as the fleet equipment manager for CalFire’s San Luis Obispo unit before retiring in Paso Robles.

Randy loved NASCAR, especially the late Dale Earnhardt. He was always willing to engage in a lengthy conversation about anything with wheels. He loved Joe Montana and the 49ers, especially the Bill Walsh era, he loved baseball and spent many nights at Dodger stadium as a boy finally becoming an avid Giants fan later in life.

Randy, married and raised a family eventually settling on California’s central coast. His family, including his precious pets and granddaughter, were his greatest source of motivation and pride.

Randy went home to his Eternal Life, on Aug. 17, 2022, joining a long list of beloved pets and family with whom he will be so happy to be reunited with. He is survived by his son, Leif Rebuck, Sisters Robin and Kim Rebuck Nephew Joe “Toad” Phillipski, Nieces Amber Sanchez, Lacey Phillipski, and his beloved Granddaughter Riley Rebuck.

He was so greatly loved and will be so greatly missed until we can reunite in paradise.

His services are as follows:

Viewing: Sept. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

Catholic Mass – Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Mission San Luis Obispo deTolosa, 751 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo.

