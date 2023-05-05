Obituary of Remigio Rodriguez, 58

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Remigio Rodriguez, age 58, of Atascadero, California passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

A memorial mass for Remigio will be held Friday, May 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, located at 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. A church service will occur Saturday, May 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Legacy Church, at 5545 Ardilla Ave in Atascadero. A committal graveside service will occur Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, located at 1 Cemetery Road in Atascadero.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Rodriguez family.

