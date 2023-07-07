Obituary of Renee Diane Rahilly, 80

– Renee Diane Rahilly of Paso Robles, Ca. died May 16 at the age of 80 years surrounded by her four sons and her husband of 62 years.

Renee was born in Tarrytown, NY on October 24, 1942, to Mary and George Phenix the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dolores (Johnson), and her daughter Regina (Gigi).

In the course of an active life, she moved to Atlanta, GA for 3 years, Muskogee, Okla. for 17 years, Greenville, Ohio for 10 years before settling in Paso Robles in 2004.

Her passion in life was being devoted to her husband, raising her four sons, being an avid golfer, excellent bridge partner and intuitive Maj Jong player. She enjoyed travel to visit friends and family and on business trips throughout the country and abroad making life-long friends.

She is survived by her husband Charles Sr., her four sons Charles Jr. (Bruce), Jeffrey (Angie), Brian (Toni) and Richard (Kathy), five grandchildren Jaime Wood (Nick), Morgan, Jordan Charles III, Isabella, one great-grandchild Riley Wood, a brother Charles (Dottie) and 12 nieces and nephews.

There is a Mass of Resurrection planned for Aug. 2, at St. Williams RC Church in Atascadero at 10 a.m. to celebrate her devotion to the Eucharist. There will be a light lunch and reception following in the Parish Hall.

For more information and a video tribute to Renee, click here.

