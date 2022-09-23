Paso Robles News|Friday, September 23, 2022
Obituary of Renee Edwards, age 98 

Posted: 5:33 am, September 23, 2022 by News Staff
Celebration of life to be held next Friday

– Renee Edwards, age 98, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Sept. 2. Renee was born Dec. 13, 1923. A celebration of life for Renee will be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Edwards family.

-From Dignity Memorial.

 

