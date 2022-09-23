Obituary of Renee Edwards, age 98

Celebration of life to be held next Friday

– Renee Edwards, age 98, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Sept. 2. Renee was born Dec. 13, 1923. A celebration of life for Renee will be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero.

