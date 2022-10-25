Obituary of Rhonda Curtis, 71

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29

– Rhonda Curtis of Paso Robles passed away on Oct. 15, 2022, while in Santa Clara, Calif, on a quilt sewing retreat with her sister, Sandy, which they both loved getting together. Rhonda just turned 71 on Sept. 28, 2022. She was an integral part of the creation of Joy Park in Atascadero, a special park for special needs children to also enjoy playground equipment designed for them. Rhonda was an active member of the Almond Country Quilt Guild, whose members provide quilts for needy children and sponsor quilt auctions to donate funds to the needy.

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, promptly at 9:30 A.M. at the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home’s indoor chapel, located at 1703 Spring Street, in Paso Robles. The family requested there be no flowers, per Rhonda’s wishes. Also, please do not wear perfumes, as a family member is highly allergic to them.

The chapel service will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. they ask that guests be seated by then. After the Kuehl-Nicolay chapel service, a funeral procession will follow to the Paso Robles District Cemetery. For further information, contact the director, Tina Doxtater, at (805) 234-4383.

Rhonda is survived by her husband Steve Curtis, her daughter Lauren Curtis, her granddaughter Natalie Curtis, her granddaughter Kylah Wagoner, her sister Sandy Lachowski, her brother-in-law Stan Lachowski, her niece Rose Carr, and her niece Megan Lachowski.

– From Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

