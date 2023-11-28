Obituary of Richard ‘Dick’ Ross, 93

– Richard “Dick” Ross passed away in Paso Robles on Nov. 10, at the age of 93. A longtime Paso Roblan, Dick worked for Walt Disney World and the Boy Scouts of America where he produced many large events.

Upon moving to Paso Robles, Dick was involved in many civic organizations including helping build the Paso Robles Children’s Museum and creating set designs for the Pioneer Museum.

A full obituary and information on a celebration of life is forthcoming.

From Dignity Memorial.

