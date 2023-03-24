Obituary of Richard Gee, 77

– Richard Gee, 77 passed away on March 14, 2023. His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread out at sea. Rick loved to travel and would go to Idaho, Texas, and New York often to visit family. He loved to take drives in the county, Look at real estate, and loved all kinds of animals.

Rick is survived by his children Carla Seymour and her husband Michael, Pam Roy and her husband Doug, Steven Gee and his wife Stephanie. Katie Gee and her husband Scott Harmor, his four grandkids, his brother Jerry Vanderhoof and his wife Gail, his sister-in-law Pam Vanderhoof preceded in death by his brother Marvin Vanderhoof, his nieces and nephews, and other relatives. No services are to be held per Rick’s request. Flowers can be sent to Carla Seymour, 22305 H Street #A, Santa Margarita, Ca. 93453. Please feel free to leave pictures and or memories you have had with Rick.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Gee family.

