Obituary of Richard Joseph Hungerford, 79

August 17, 1943 – July 31, 2022

– Richard Joseph Hungerford passed away surrounded by many family members on July 31, 2022, in Templeton. He was born in Orange, California to Donald W.G. and Audrey Stevens Hungerford and was the youngest of three children.

Donald was an oilfield driller and worked in various Southern California oilfields while Audrey was a homemaker. The family eventually settled in Ventura, California.

Rich graduated from Ventura High School and went on to the University of California in Berkeley. There he met Carol Jean Allen and they married while still in college. Rich graduated with a BA in Statistics in 1965.

The couple then moved to Mountain View, California where Rich got a job with Service Bureau Corporation in the new computer programming industry. Later Rich earned an MBA from the University of Santa Clara.

Rich worked for 37 years as a program manager for several companies in the Santa Clara Valley including National Semiconductor, British Telecom, MCI, and Oracle Corp. He enjoyed the challenge of managing people and of handling many projects at once. The family lived in San Jose for most of those years and traveled often to their cabin in the Sierras.

When Rich retired in 2001, he and Carol set about traveling the world as often as possible. Rich said that he had inherited his grandfather’s “itchy feet” and just needed to see the world. They enjoyed all forms of nature and wanted to be in it. They moved to their cabin and split their time between there and St. George, Utah for seven years. In 2013, they moved to Paso Robles and settled into the community.

Rich loved stream and ocean fishing, gardening, planning trips, and spending time with family. Providing people with nutritious food was very important to him. He served on the board of the SLO Food Bank for six years, on the Vestry of his church, and as a Boy Scout leader for 13 years.

Rich is survived by his wife Carol, sons Matt (Jenny Foxworth) and Craig (Sandi Diver), and grandchildren Megan, Violet, Jason, and Sylvia.

The funeral service for Rich will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 1335 Oak Street, Paso Robles. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live on the St. James website. A reception will be held afterward in the Parish Hall. All are welcome to attend or to watch the service. Rich’s body was cremated and his ashes scattered in the ocean near Morro Bay.

