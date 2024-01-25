Obituary of Richard Joseph Orosel, 86

June 12, 1937 – Jan. 16, 2024

– Richard was born on June 12, 1937, in Los Angeles, CA to his parents Joe and Bessie Orosel. He was long time resident of Paso Robles.

Richard was a Bodybuilder and enjoyed life through hard work. He was a successful real estate developer and developed apartments in Los Angeles, industrial properties in Silicon Valley, and built industrial properties at the Paso Robles Airport and was very instrumental in getting Linne Road Paved. Richard was also involved in some additional projects outside of California.

Richard loved flying and to his delight he commuted in his personal Airplane between projects. Was involved in the community as a sheriff aero squadron pilot. He also was an avid sponsor of youth sports.

His home in Paso Robles in the Dresser Ranch La Questa Encintada, was developed by him. He enjoyed relaxing with his mother Bessie and family around him on the ranch. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Joe Orosel and Bessie Orosel, and daughters Melody A. Orosel and Darla L. Orosel.

He is survived by his wife Jo Ann Orosel, Son Richard S. Orosel, Grandchildren, Justin J. Brush (Emily), Hope F. Orosel, Hogan LC Orosel, Great-Grandchildren, Jared D. Brush, and Jenna E. Brush.

His life will be celebrated with a graveside service on Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media