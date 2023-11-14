Obituary of Richard Sullenger, 87

– Richard passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in his grandmother’s home in Holtville, California on Sept. 10, 1936, to Lila and James Sullenger, Richard had two sisters; Betty Bell and Beverly Talley. He lived with his family in Glendale and Eagle Rock, California, but Richard’s formative and high school years were spent in Holtville, living with his grandmother, Elizabeth Crippens. She was instrumental in him discovering his faith and he remembered her fondly. Richard’s ties to Holtville and the friendships he formed early on would last throughout his life. Richard joined the Army at eighteen and was stationed in Germany. The structure, discipline, and camaraderie were positive influences. Richard was proud to have served his country.

Richard had an accomplished career in the life insurance and financial services industry that spanned over forty years. He was a valued member of MDRT, becoming its President in 2003. Richard traveled to over seventy countries as its ambassador. His work was personally fulfilling and Richard valued the relationships and friendships he established over four decades across the globe.

As an active person with extreme vitality, Richard exercised daily, was an avid golfer, tennis player and runner. He taught his children to play baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and ski. Playing sports with his kids led Richard to coach many of their soccer teams over the years. He was a sports fan, dedicated to the Dodgers, the Lakers, and the UCLA Bruins. His favorite home team was any team his family joined.

In 2012, Richard and Teresa moved to the Central Coast, eventually settling in Atascadero. He felt an instant kinship with the town and easily cultivated a loving community. Saturday trips to the farmer’s market for oranges were the highlight of Richard’s week, as it was often a meeting place for family and visiting friends. Richard enjoyed weekly couples bible study and sharing stories of his favorite TV show, Heartland, with everyone. He loved evenings in the backyard viewing the sunset and enjoying a cool breeze, often on the phone reminiscing with family and friends, old and new. Richard’s loyal and trusted K-9 companion, Stella, was a big part of home life, always by his side. From his favorite chair in the living room, Richard and Stella watched the deer in the front yard. Home was Richard’s favorite place.

Richard is survived by his wife Teresa, his children: daughter Leslie Sullenger, son Richard Sullenger and his wife Cindy, and daughter Julie Sullenger and her husband Richard Rhodes; his stepchildren Ben and Madeline Hernandez; his stepchildren Tammi Noe and Joe Trovato; his nine grandchildren, sister Beverly Talley and extended family.

The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided to Richard by End of Life Doula, Melissa Lapena; friend, Pastor Vern Haynes, Jr.; Hospice SLO County; Wilshire Hospice; Katie Trobisch, N.P. and all of his health care providers and their respective teams. To family and friends who shared their love and care these last several years seeing Richard through the health challenges he faced, Teresa thanks you from the bottom of her heart: Leslie, Richard and Julie Sullenger and their families; Ben and Madeline Hernandez and their families; Tammi Noe and her family, Greg and Debbie Iger, Beverly Talley and so many more.

Richard’s Celebration of Life will be Friday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. at Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero, California 93422, preceded by a private Veteran memorial at 12:15 p.m.

Richard Howard Sullenger will be remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle disposition, and warm heart. His friendly manner and sense of humor drew people to him, forming connections wherever he went. He will continue on in our hearts as a cherished husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

