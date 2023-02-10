Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 11, 2023
Obituary of Riley Hans Sullivan, 21 

Posted: 5:45 am, February 10, 2023 by News Staff

– Riley Hans Sullivan, age 21, of Creston, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

A funeral mass for Riley will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. At St. Williams Catholic church, in Atascadero.

Following a reception at the home of the Sullivans.

A memorial scholarship has been set up, in lieu of flowers please donate to the link below.

https://one.bidpal.net/rileysullivanmemorial/welcome

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Sullivan family.

 

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
