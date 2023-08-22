Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Obituary of Rita Cabrera-Quintero, 75 

Posted: 5:41 am, August 22, 2023 by News Staff
Rita Cabrera-Quintero
May 22, 1948 – July 31, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Rita Cabrera-Quintero, age 75, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

A visitation for Rita will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, located at 1703 Spring Street, in Paso Robles. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, in Paso Robles.

