Obituary of Rita Cabrera-Quintero, 75

Rita Cabrera-Quintero

May 22, 1948 – July 31, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Rita Cabrera-Quintero, age 75, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

A visitation for Rita will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, located at 1703 Spring Street, in Paso Robles. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, in Paso Robles.

