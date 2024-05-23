Obituary of Rita Johnson, age 69

– Rita Johnson, age 69, passed away on May 14, 2024, in Templeton, California of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.) Rita was born on January 17, 1955, in Bakersfield, Calif.

Rita attended Morro Bay High School and graduated in 1973. She went on to attend the International Flight Academy and worked for Alaska Airlines and Super Shuttle for many years. She moved back to the Central Coast to work for Ag Metrics Group, Inc. (aka Pacific Ag Group) and was known for her dedication and love of people. She was passionate about Celebrate Recovery Stewardship at Atascadero Bible Church and was deeply involved in the ABC community.

Rita is survived by her sisters, Ladonna Flores, Lynn Camack and Leah Wilkens, her brother Lanny James, her nieces Amber Orradre, Cinamin Stulik, Krista Jackson, Megan Johnson, and nephew Eli James just to name a few as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Johnson, brother Will Johnson, and other family members that have passed on.

Rita was known for her ambition, confidence, courageousness, and strength, and loved spending time reading her bible, tending to her flowers, going for a drive to Morro Bay, volunteering when she could at ABC Church. She was cherished by friends and family for her compassion, determination, courage, optimism, honesty, loyalty to serving God. Rita was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile and personality were so stunning they would light up the whole room. Rita cared so deeply for the people in her life. She was so kind and passionate. She made an impact on many lives. Rita will be forever missed.

Rita did not want another service since she was able and honored to share her Celebration of Life with family and friends at ABC Church. Her family will have a private service in remembrance of Rita to spread her ashes per Rita’s wishes.

If you would like to send flowers and/or make donations, please do so by sending them to ABC Church in Atascadero in Rita Johnson’s honor.

Our family would like to thank ABC Church, Pam, Suzanne, Candy, Kathleen, and all her friends for their support and care for Rita in her final months as she battled ALS.

