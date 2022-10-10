Obituary of Robert ‘Bob’ Henry Miller, 90

Robert “Bob” Henry Miller

April 5, 1932 – Sept. 20, 2022

– Bob was born to Fred and Jennie (McClellan) Miller in his grandparent’s home in Atascadero. Bob was raised in Templeton, Atascadero, and Willow Creek area with his older sister, Shellie.

Bob spent a lot of time with his Uncle Floyd and Aunt Peggy Miller, and their three children; Merle, Rodney, and Joanne. He cowboyed in his younger years, and even won a bronc riding competition. Bob attended Templeton High School, played sports, raised horned Hereford cattle, was president of his senior class of 1952, was involved in the Brain Trust, Sound Effects “band” playing the trumpet, The Victors “Block T” as President, The Board of Executives and FFA. After high school, he joined the navy and became a ham radio operator in Hawaii. He returned to Templeton to marry his high school sweetheart, Marie Mandrille.

Bob began his drilling career in the oil fields of Bakersfield. Bob and Marie were blessed with their daughters JoJo and Lynn soon after. He bought his dad’s company, Rainbow Drilling, to start Miller and Johnson in 1962, then went on to become Miller Drilling and Pump Company.

Bob partnered in many business ventures including the Iron Horse Restaurant & Bar, a used car lot, and many real estate developments around the state. He was a licensed pilot for over 50 years, he did acrobatics and traveled to many vacation destinations. His hobbies included worldwide scuba diving, water and snow skiing, fly fishing, hunting, auctioneering, and Ham Radio. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and Lions Club, as well as the American Legion and Estrella Warbirds. He was a founder of Templeton National Bank. He supported local sports teams as well as 4-H and FFA livestock auctions.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Marie Miller, his daughter JoJo Miller Fulton, his father Fred Miller, step-mother Neat Miller, mother Jennie Delong, step-father Ace Delong and sister Shellie Miller Dueck.

He is survived by his step-sister Barbara Grieb (Carl), daughter Lynn Miller of Wyoming, and son Robert Hartung (Roberta). Grandchildren: Jennifer Jones (Dustin), Robert Fulton (Jennifer), and Kathryn Alderete. Great grandchildren: JoDee, Oliver & Kaylee Jones, Lillian & Bryson Little.

His larger-than-life personality and spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. in Paso Robles. Please RSVP to patmarboarding@yahoo.com or (805) 434-9882 for the location.

