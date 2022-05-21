Obituary of Robert ‘Bob’ Roots, 92

Celebration of life to be held in the future

– Robert H. Roots, 92 of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his assisted living home. Bob was born and grew up in the San Fernando Valley, where he attended Van Nuys High School. He joined the Army in 1949 and served during the Korean War. After he was discharged, he worked at several different jobs, before finding his true calling with the Los Angeles Fire Department in 1956.

On New Year’s Eve 1954 he met a pretty girl named Norma at a party and was instantly smitten. They married eight months later, on August 27th, 1955. Bob and Normie had been married for 66 years. They raised three children in their little house in Granada Hills.

Bob was a very hands-on dad, taking his family camping several times a year. His favorite place to camp was Carpinteria Beach. He would always bring a large inner tube to the beach, so the kids could jump on it into the soft sand. Other campers and locals would all line up for a chance to play on the inner tube. The braver kids would tuck inside the tube and have someone push them off to roll down the beach, straight into the ocean. Bob was also a group leader in the “Indian Guides” with his son Andy. He was a kid at heart and loved to play in the great outdoors. Other family trips included Yosemite, Kings Canyon, Baja, and numerous road trips. He went horseback riding, hot air ballooning, white water rafting, and more. He also enjoyed making 8mm movies with his friends and family. These included “Another Fine Mess” a Laurel & Hardy spoof, and “Escape From the Asylum,” featuring many “crazy” friends and relatives.

When he wasn’t playing with the kids, Bob and Norma explored the world. They went on several cruises, visited Europe, and traveled the USA. Bob retired from the LAFD in 1981, and in 1982 they moved to San Luis Obispo County. They spent six months building their dream house on top of a hill on a ten-acre lot off of Hog Canyon in San Miguel. Bob made sure his house was ecologically friendly, with a natural solar design that kept it cool in the summer without air conditioning. He dubbed his home a “wildlife habitat” and designed it to encourage birds and other wildlife to visit. He tried his best to take care of planet earth. He recycled everything and even built a solar oven and a solar water heater. He trapped and neutered, then cared for many feral cats over the years and became very attached to them. His favorite pet though was his little poodle, Joli.

Bob enjoyed making beer and wine and had a small vineyard on his property. He was a member of the “Wines & Steins” a beer and winemaking club, for many years. He had an artistic streak and painted several paintings in the “naïve” style, reminiscent of Grandma Moses. Two of his paintings are on display at the Museum of Bad Art in Boston, something he was quite proud of. In keeping with the “Bad” theme, he also submitted poetry to the “World’s Worst Poetry” contest, held annually at the Pismo Beach Clam Festival. Over the first three years the contest was held, he won a first, second, and fourth place.

After Bob and Normie moved to SLO County, most of their family members moved up too, including both his daughters, Normie’s sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Bob and Normie were happy to grow up near their three grandsons and loved going to all the big family get-togethers held over the years. In 2005 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Warbirds Museum with many friends and family.

Bob is survived by his wife Norma Roots, his children Karen Roots, Andrew Roots, and Nancy Wilhite (Scott); his grandchildren Christopher O’Keefe, Patrick O’Keefe, and John Wilhite. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Before his death, Bob made arrangements to donate his body to science. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Pacific Wildlife Care, Zoo to You, or the local branch of the Sierra Club.

