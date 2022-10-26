Obituary of Robert Floyd Reberry, 68

Robert Floyd Reberry, Paso Robles

3/16/1954 ~ 10/16/2022

– Robert Floyd Reberry got his wings on Oct. 16. He was born March 16, 1954. He’s missed by so many and built a beautiful life and business. He made a difference in so many people’s worlds Bob loved helping others and will always still be with us in our hearts. Rest Easy Dad we’ll all miss you so very much.

