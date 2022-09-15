Obituary of Robert Michael Palm, 76

Celebration of life will be held at Paso Robles Events Center Oct. 7

– Robert Michael Palm, 76, of Parkfield California, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022. Robert was born on Oct. 7, 1945, to Victor and Helen Palm in Paso Robles where he was raised with his older brother Kenneth. Robert led a happy, productive, full life where he was a staple in community events like the Paso Robles Trail Ride and California Mid State Fair Stockyard beer booth.

Robert never retired, he managed cattle and farming for Quail Run Ranch in Parkfield for the last 19 years. His greatest joys in life were his family and lifelong friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife Peggy Palm, children Jimmy Palm, Cory Velasquez (Glen), Josh Palm (Callie), Robert Heer, and Dawn Zahn (Jeff), and grandchildren Gavin Velasquez, Tori Palm, Dylan Palm, Viggo Velasquez, Caleb Palm, Emily Heer, Andrew Heer, and Cody Felix (Seleyna) and great-grandchildren Inez Felix and Avery Felix. To know him was to love him he will be missed and remembered for his generosity, humor, kindness, and love.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Robert’s name to Hospice, American Cancer Society, or Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Paso Robles Event Center (CA Mid State Fairgrounds) at 3 p.m.

