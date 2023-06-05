Obituary of Robert Saunders Leith Jr., 76

Celebration of life will be held at Estrella Warbirds Museum on July 8

– Robert Saunders Leith Jr. of Paso Robles died March 30 surrounded by his family at the age of 76 years. Robert (Bob) was born November 11th, 1946 to Robert and Jean Leith in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was the oldest of seven children. He served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and was a purple heart recipient.

Bob and Nancy were married in 1969. They have many friends and family and enjoyed traveling and spending time with them all. He was an avid outdoorsman (graduated 2nd in his Army Ranger class) enjoying golfing, walking, hiking, running, and cycling. He was well known for handing out million-dollar bills, remembering and writing birthday cards to everyone, always wearing shorts, and always having a smile and positive attitude to share. He was a lifelong Rotarian. He is loved by all that knew him and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel. Bob is survived by his wife Nancy of 53 years, their two sons Lance (Lynda), Wes, and grandson Nash. Siblings; Fred (Renee), Sara (John), Tom (Deb), Karen Sue (Jack), David, and many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held for Bob at Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles on Saturday, July 8, 1-3:30 p.m. In memory of Bob please make donations to your favorite charity.

