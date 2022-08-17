Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Obituary of Rodney Idler, 72 

Posted: 5:10 am, August 17, 2022 by News Staff

Rodney Idler
May 5, 1950 – June 20, 2022

rodney idler obit– Rodney Idler passed away peacefully, at age 72, on Monday, June 20 in Templeton. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date.

Visit Rodney Idler’s Facebook page where we will post the date once determined.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2022.

From Legacy.com

