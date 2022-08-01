Obituary of Roger Franklin, 82

Roger S. Franklin

Dec. 29, 1939 – July 20, 2022

Shandon, California

– Roger Steven Franklin son of Arthur E. and Kathryn A. Franklin born Dec. 29, 1939 in Tulare, California, passed July, 20, 2022 in Templeton, California.

Roger grew up in Earlimart, Pixley, and Delano as well as a few years in his early teens in Germany and graduated Delano High School. In August of 1958, Roger joined the United States Navy where he served as a Boilerman aboard the U.S.S. Wedderburn (DD684). Roger was discharged in August of 1962.

On Aug. 21, 1964, Roger married Sherri Lou DeWeese of Delano at the First Baptist Church and they welcomed their son, Arthur Austin Franklin, into the world in March of 1971.

Upon returning home from the Navy Roger worked for Schlitz & Twiford Farms, State of California Bureau of Shipping Point Inspectors, and Peterson & Treece Propane. Roger joined Hampton Farming which brought him & his family to French Camp Vineyards on the Central Coast where they later began R. Franklin Farming Company Inc. in the community of Shandon.

Roger loved the Pittsburg Steelers and Nebraska Cornhuskers, belonged to the Delano Elks Club, and enjoyed motorcycle riding, water and snow skiing, walking, working and being with his Granddaughter Ainslee, his “pride and joy,” born in November 2020 to his son Arthur and his wife Lindsay Campana Franklin, married November 2017.

Roger passed away at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, California on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1:32 a.m. age 82. Roger is survived by his wife Sherri, son Arthur (Lindsey), granddaughter Ainslee, brother Jack (Deborah), brother-in-law Hal DeWeese and sister-in-law Shay DeWeese. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul.

Roger’s favorite saying was “It is what it is!” Sherri wants to say a big “Thank You” to Robert Tingley for all his help and concern for Roger’s care.

