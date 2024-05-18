Obituary of Ronald Gene Greenwood, 82

Ronald Gene Greenwood

Feb. 5, 1942 – May 11, 2024

– Ronald Gene Greenwood, 82, of Templeton, California, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Ronald Gene Greenwood, 82, of Templeton, California, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, May 11, 2024, after a short but painful battle with bladder cancer.

Ron was born on Feb. 5, 1942, to Reuben James Greenwood and Ardith Kathleen Bornholdt in Park River, North Dakota. After graduating from Cavalier High School in 1960, Ron went on to study at Moorhead State University and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business.

After graduation, Ron began his first business venture as an owner/operator for two Texaco service stations before launching his marine industry career. Throughout his distinguished career, he dedicated his talents to various companies including Silverline Boat Company, Chris Craft, Harris-Kayot, and Cobalt Boats of Atlanta. Ron felt his greatest accomplishment was building the business from the ground up for Cobalt Boats of Atlanta.

Ron married the love of his life, Pam, on Dec. 10, 1996. The two spent many years working side by side in the marine industry and sharing their love for boats, water, and people. After retiring in 2006, Ron and Pam moved to Paso Robles, California in 2016 where Ron portered boats part-time for VS Marine.

Some of Ron’s favorite things in life were North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison football, golfing, photo shoots for Harris-Kayot for their annual catalog, playing cards, road trips to visit family, cooking, playing pool, peanut buster parfaits, babies, and family reunions. In 2009 Ron had a Hole-in-One in Chandler, Arizona at Bear Creek Golf Complex.

He completed his goal of visiting all 50 states in Sept. 2022 when he traveled on an Alaskan cruise with family. Ron had many talents, but he is most remembered for wiggling his ears, the shake, and hot hands. While Ron’s cancer was in remission, he and Pam were blessed to take a two-month road trip where they traveled 9,743 miles, drove through 26 states, visited over 120 friends and family, and bought a new van the next month.

Ron was known by a lot of names to many people including Ronnie, RG, Captain Ron, Uncle Ron, Papa, and Pop. His love for his siblings and all his nieces and nephews was rare and exceptional.

At his core, Ron was a kind, gentle, and affectionate family man who would do anything for the people he loved. He was the heart of the Greenwood family, always communicating with everyone and facilitating family gatherings to make sure we kept our connections with one another strong. His presence brought a sense of peace and love to anyone who knew him, and he had the unique ability to make everyone he met feel like they were valued as a person.

Ron is survived by his wife Pamela Rose Greenwood; daughters, Heather (Doug) Call, and Holly Greenwood-Mosher (Corey); sons, Jeffery (Kimberly) Steele, Tyler Steele (Jennifer Palmquist), and Benjamin (Alicia) Steele; grandchildren, Cassie Lettenberger, Christy Naylor, Samantha Steele, Connor Martin, Riley Martin, Jack Steele, Kathryn Steele, Claire Steele, Grace Steele, Sydney Palmquist, Brooke Palmquist, and Cooper Palmquist; great-grandchildren, Levi, Reece, Liv, Jade, and Brynlee; sisters, Beth Fortier, Marlene Bakken, and Brenda Samson; brothers, Jack (Bonnie) Greenwood, and Bob Greenwood, and an extended family who loved him dearly. Ron was preceded in death by his father Reuben Greenwood, mother Ardith Bornholdt, sister Delores Gudmundson, and brother Lyle Greenwood.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolence cards may be mailed to Pam Greenwood at 778 Crocker Street, Templeton, CA 93465. Ron’s memory may also be honored by donating to Bethel Lutheran Church at blctempleton.org/donate or to Cancer Support Community of Templeton at cscslo.org/donate.

