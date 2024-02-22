Obituary of Ronald Hugo Lazzaroni, 76

– Ronald Hugo Lazzaroni, 76, of Paso Robles passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 at Stanford Hospital with his family by his side. Ron was born Jan. 24, 1948 in Salinas, Calif.

Ron attended Greenfield Grammar School, King City High School, Hartnell Community College, and was a State School Bus Instructor.

His past employments included, Greenfield Union School District and King City High School where he was Supervisor of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation. He also worked for Seco Packing, Pioneer Equipment as an Implement Salesman and for Coastal Tractor as a Tractor Salesman.

Ron’s many groups, organizations and affiliations included, the Greenfield Lions Club, Greenfield Volunteer Fireman, Greenfield School Board, Boy Scout Leader, 4-H Leader, Greenfield Girls Youth Softball Coach, King City High School Softball Coach, SLO Corvettes, Elks Member, Moose Member, Hilltop Church B.B.Q. Team, and Heritage Ranch Community.

Ron is survived by his wife, Linda of 53 years; children Doug Lazzaroni (Trish Handley), Sandy Lazzaroni (Veronica Tamayo), Jo Lin Kimble (Brian); and grandchildren, Madison Lazzaroni, Drew Lanini (Jordan), Sy Lazzaroni, Anthony Lazzaroni-Tamayo, Cruz Lazzaroni-Tamayo, Adelin Kimble, Ella Kimble; brother, Ken Lazzaroni (Kelly).

A graveside committal will start at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2024 in the King City District Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 12 noon in the Pavilion Building of the Salinas Valley Fair Grounds, 625 Division Street, King City, Calif.

For more information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400

Services

Celebration of Life

Friday, March 1, 12 p.m.

Pavilion Building, Salinas Valley Fair Grounds

625 Division Street, King City, CA 93930

Graveside Service

Friday, March 1, 2024

King City District Cemetery

1010 Broadway, King City, CA 93930

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media