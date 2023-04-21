Obituary of Rosa Amador Blanco, 95 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 22, 2023
Posted: 5:39 am, April 21, 2023 by News Staff
Rosa Amador Blanco.

Rosa Amador Blanco
April 27, 1927 – April 11, 2023

– Rosa “Rosie” Blanco was born in Delhart Texas April 27, 1927, and passed on April 11, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

She came to Paso Robles in 1997 from Oxnard Ca with her husband Buddy to be close to their granddaughters, Sabrina and Arianna.

She was a devoted wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother. Rosa loved watching her girls play softball. Her favorite pastime was watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play. She was so excited for the 2023 season to start. Survived by daughter Elsa Blanco Meleandez; son Lionel Meleandez; granddaughters Sabrina and Arianna Meleandez; great-granddaughters Scarlett and Juniper; beloved niece Rosa Jaramillo.

