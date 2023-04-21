Obituary of Rosa Amador Blanco, 95

Rosa Amador Blanco

April 27, 1927 – April 11, 2023

– Rosa “Rosie” Blanco was born in Delhart Texas April 27, 1927, and passed on April 11, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

She came to Paso Robles in 1997 from Oxnard Ca with her husband Buddy to be close to their granddaughters, Sabrina and Arianna.

She was a devoted wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother. Rosa loved watching her girls play softball. Her favorite pastime was watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play. She was so excited for the 2023 season to start. Survived by daughter Elsa Blanco Meleandez; son Lionel Meleandez; granddaughters Sabrina and Arianna Meleandez; great-granddaughters Scarlett and Juniper; beloved niece Rosa Jaramillo.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media