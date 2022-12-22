Obituary of Rose Salvani Galsim, 52

Service to be held Jan. 7 in Atascadero

– On Dec. 2, 2022, Rose Salvani Galsim, beloved wife of Francis and mother of Xavier and Sebastian, passed away at the age of 52.

Rose was born in Iloilo City, Philippines. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at West Visayas State University. She worked in many fields of nursing. She started as PHN in Antique, Phil., RN med/surg in Burbank, Calif., in Hilo, Hawaii, and finally settled in Paso Robles, with her family and worked at Twin Cities Community hospital in the ICU for over 20 years.

Rose loved sports like bowling and tennis and played with passion and tenacity. She traveled for numerous tournaments for both sports. She enjoyed watching and always had the loudest voice when cheering on her boys when they played their youth club and school sports such as soccer, tennis, and basketball. She enjoyed food trips with her family and short vacays on weekends to L.A.

In her spare time she could be found putting together puzzles, knitting, playing mahjong with friends, and most of all she loved to garden and tend to her various plants, flowers, and succulents. In her garden, she said, is where she finds her solace and peace.

Rose was and is still loved by whoever she had met and made friends with. Most of them became her lifelong friends. She will be missed by many such as her relatives, extended family in L.A., and friends but most of all by her loves: Pre and the Boys, plus Pinchy boy and Gigi girl.

We know you are in a better place and in God’s care now. Rest well and be at peace, our Beloved.

There will be a celebration of life on Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. William’s church in Atascadero, with a reception to follow.

