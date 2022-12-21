Obituary of Roseanne Manshack, 71

– Roseanne Manshack, 71, of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 8.

Roseanne was a loving, dedicated mother and grandmother. She was our biggest cheerleader and our constant supporter. Our family would not be where it is today if we did not have her.

Roseanne loved her family dearly and was not only an amazing mother but also an amazing daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend. She will be missed every day.

